ELKTON — Kieryn Carnes fell just short of a triple-double with 11 points, 10 steals and seven assists, leading 10th-ranked Elkton to a 57-18 Skyline League girls basketball victory over visiting Glendale Wednesday.
Olivia Humphries added 10 points, Maragaret Byle scored eight and Aspyn Luzier, Meleka Byle and Alexis Halstead added six points each for the Elks. Luzier also had six steals and four assists.
Elkton (13-4, 5-1 Skyline) recorded 26 steals as a team while holding Glendale to single-digit scoring in all four quarters.
Brandi Skeen led the Pirates (3-11, 0-6) with eight points, while Morgan Moody and Faith Wytcherley each scored four.
Elkton entertains Yoncalla in a Skyline North Division contest Friday, while Glendale returns to South Division play Saturday at home against Riddle.
GLENDALE (18) — Brandi Skeen 8, Moody 4, Wytcherley 4, Millett 2, Knott, Wright, Frizzle, Igarta, Swanson, Hernandez, McKinney. Totals 7-38 2-6 18.
ELKTON (57) — Kieryn Carnes 11, Humphries 10, Ma. Byle 8, Luzier 6, Me. Byle 6, Halstead 6, McCall 4, Olson 4, Brar 2, Peacock, Williamson, Peters. Totals 28-68 0-0.
Glendale;5;7;4;2;—;18
Elkton;21;12;14;10;—;57
3-Point Goals — Gle. 2 (Skeen 2), Elk. 1 (Carnes). Total Fouls — Gle. 5, Elk. 7. Rebounds — Gle. 20 (Moody 7), Elk. 37 (Ma. Byle, Humphries, Peters 5).
JV Score — Elkton d. Glendale (two quarters).
