SALEM — Brandon Carr was a perfect 8-for-8 from the floor, scoring 12 of his season-high 17 points in the first quarter as No. 6 Sutherlin made a big first-half lead hold up in a 63-59 victory over Class 2A Monroe on the first night of the Crusader Classic New Year's Invitational at Blanchet Catholic School.
Carr scored all 17 of his points in the first half, going 5-for-5 from 2-point range, 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and hitting both of his free throws.
"He's really started to shoot the ball well," Sutherlin coach Craig Stinnett said of the senior guard. "He's been getting good looks but just struggling a little bit. He does a good job of picking and choosing when to attack."
"We were just moving the ball around and I was getting some good looks and found a rhythm, and my teammates kept getting me the ball," Carr said. "(Monroe) started calling me out on defense and I was thinking, 'Could you guys just leave me alone for a little bit more?'"
Carr's tally was five shy of his career-best 22 points.
Sutherlin, which led 36-17 at halftime, saw that lead whittled down to five points in the fourth quarter and had to survive a late technical foul to seal the win.
Mason Gill scored 15 of his team-high 19 points in the second half, including seven in the fourth quarter. Gill added 10 rebounds and three blocks. Collin Bodine had five of his 13 in the fourth quarter to help preserve the Bulldogs' lead, and Jake Merrifield dished out four assists.
Monroe was powered by 23 points from Zach Young and another 21 from Trent Bateman.
Sutherlin (8-1) takes on Catlin Gabel (5-5) at 4 p.m. Friday at Salem Academy.
SUTHERLIN (63) — Mason Gill 19, Carr 17, Bodine 13, Davis 9, Horn 5, Stinnett, Merrifield, Wattman, Pacini. Totals 23 10-15 63.
MONROE (59) — Zach Young 23, Bateman 21, Teran 5, Irwin 5, Koch 2, Barnhurst 2, Lynn 1, Parker. Totals 24 10-16 59.
Sutherlin;19;14;15;15;—;63
Monroe;10;7;28;14;—;59
3-Point Goals — Suth. 5 (Carr 3, Bodine 2), Mon. 1. Total Fouls — Suth. 16. Fouled Out — Carr. Technical Foul — K. Stinnett.
