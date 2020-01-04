GRANTS PASS — One night after his teammate posted a career-high in scoring, Tristan Casteel answered, scoring 34 points and grabbing 12 rebounds as Camas Valley used a big fourth-quarter run to bury New Hope Christian in Skyline League boys basketball action Saturday night.
Casteel had 14 field goals and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the line for the Hornets (8-4 overall, 2-0 Skyline South), who also got 10 points and eight assists from Jared Hunt.
Two players accounted for all of the scoring for New Hope Christian (5-3, 0-2), with Yuma Nakahara scoring 20 and Michael Mead adding 17.
The Hornets visit Riddle in a Skyline South contest Friday.
CAMAS VALLEY (60) — Tristan Casteel 34, J. Hunt 10, O’Connor 4, Standley 3, Wolfe 3, Ewing 2, D. Hunt 2, Swift 2, Amos, Osbon, G. Casteel. Totals 25 7-16 60.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (37) — Yuma Nakahara 20, Mead 17, Sedano, McKinney, Pennington, Zumhofe, Suzuki, Noble. Totals 14 5-14 37.
Camas Valley;12;12;14;22;—;60
New Hope Christian;5;14;13;5;—;37
3-Point Goals — C.V. 3 (J. Hunt 2, Wolfe 1), NHC 4 (Mead 3, Nakahara 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 16, NHC 14. Fouled Out — Nakahara.
