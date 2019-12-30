In our recap of the top 10 sports stories of the year, we omitted two other multiple-time state wrestling champions from Glide in the piece on Zach Holland.
Garrett Short (2013-14) and Jake Forrester (2012, '14) also were two-time champions for the Wildcats.
We apologize for the omission.
