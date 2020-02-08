ELKTON — A rough first quarter of shooting dug Elkton into a hole it was unable to climb out of as the Elks dropped their Skyline League boys basketball finale to New Hope Christian, 54-45 Saturday night at Grimsrud Gym.
The Elks shot 2-for-16 from the floor in the first eight minutes as New Hope raced to a 17-6 lead after one quarter. Elkton was 13-for-52 from the field on the night.
Cash Boe led the Elks (4-19, 1-11 North) with 23 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, and fellow freshman Trevyn Luzier hit double figures for the first time in his career with 10 points.
Yuma Nakahara had a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds to lead New Hope (8-10, 1-9) to its first league win of the season.
Elkton will host Crow in a nonleague game Saturday at 6 p.m.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (54) — Yuma Nakahara 25, Mead 16, Pennington 5, Dennis 4, Noble 4, Suzuki, Zumhofe. Totals 21-57 6-12 54.
ELKTON (45) — Cash Boe 23, Trevyn Luzier 10, Cox 5, Woody 4, Clevenger 2, Peters 1, Carter. Totals 13-52 15-27 45.
NHC;17;7;16;14;—;54
Elkton;6;14;9;16;—;45
3-Point Goals — NHC 6 (Mead 3, Nakahara 2, Pennington 1), Elk. 4 (Boe 2, Luzier 1, Cox 1). Total Fouls — NHC 21, Elk. 14. Fouled Out — Dennis. Rebounds — NHC 23 (Nakahara 12), Elk. 35 (Boe 14).
JV Score — Elkton def. New Hope Christian (two quarters).
