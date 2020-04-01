Schedules tentative due to corinavirus

OREGON

Sept. 5 — North Dakota State, TBA

Sept. 12 — Ohio State, TBA

Sept. 19 — Hawaii, TBA

Sept. 26 — •at Colorado, TBA

Oct. 3 — •Washington, TBA

Oct. 17 —  •at California, TBA

Oct. 24 — •Stanford, TBA

Oct. 31 — •at Arizona, TBA

Nov. 7 — •USC, TBA

Nov. 13 — •Arizona State, TBA

Nov. 21 — •at Washington State, TBA

Nov. 28 — •at Oregon State, TBA

OREGON STATE

Sept. 3 — at Oklahoma State, TBA

Sept. 12 — Colorado State, TBA

Sept. 19 — Portland State, TBA

Sept. 26 — •Washington State, TBA

Oct. 3 — •at Arizona State, TBA

Oct. 10 — •at Washington, TBA

Oct. 24 — •California, TBA

Oct. 30 — •at Stanford, TBA

Nov. 7 — •UCLA, TBA

Nov. 14 — •at Utah, TBA

Nov. 21 — •Arizona, TBA

Nov. 28 — •Oregon, TBA

PORTLAND STATE

Sept. 5 — at Arizona, TBA

Sept. 19 — at Oregon State, TBA

Sept. 26 — •Montana State, TBA

Oct. 3 — •at Southern Utah, TBA

Oct. 10 — •at Idaho, TBA

Oct. 17 — •Idaho State, TBA

Oct. 24 — North Dakota, TBA

Oct. 31 — •Cal Poly, TBA

Nov. 7 — •at Weber State, TBA

Nov. 14 — •Sacramento State, TBA

Nov. 20 — •Eastern Washington, TBA

• — denotes conference game

