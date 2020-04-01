Schedules tentative due to corinavirus
OREGON
Sept. 5 — North Dakota State, TBA
Sept. 12 — Ohio State, TBA
Sept. 19 — Hawaii, TBA
Sept. 26 — •at Colorado, TBA
Oct. 3 — •Washington, TBA
Oct. 17 — •at California, TBA
Oct. 24 — •Stanford, TBA
Oct. 31 — •at Arizona, TBA
Nov. 7 — •USC, TBA
Nov. 13 — •Arizona State, TBA
Nov. 21 — •at Washington State, TBA
Nov. 28 — •at Oregon State, TBA
OREGON STATE
Sept. 3 — at Oklahoma State, TBA
Sept. 12 — Colorado State, TBA
Sept. 19 — Portland State, TBA
Sept. 26 — •Washington State, TBA
Oct. 3 — •at Arizona State, TBA
Oct. 10 — •at Washington, TBA
Oct. 24 — •California, TBA
Oct. 30 — •at Stanford, TBA
Nov. 7 — •UCLA, TBA
Nov. 14 — •at Utah, TBA
Nov. 21 — •Arizona, TBA
Nov. 28 — •Oregon, TBA
PORTLAND STATE
Sept. 5 — at Arizona, TBA
Sept. 19 — at Oregon State, TBA
Sept. 26 — •Montana State, TBA
Oct. 3 — •at Southern Utah, TBA
Oct. 10 — •at Idaho, TBA
Oct. 17 — •Idaho State, TBA
Oct. 24 — North Dakota, TBA
Oct. 31 — •Cal Poly, TBA
Nov. 7 — •at Weber State, TBA
Nov. 14 — •Sacramento State, TBA
Nov. 20 — •Eastern Washington, TBA
• — denotes conference game
