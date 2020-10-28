PAC-12 SCHEDULE
Tentative Nov. 7 Games
Arizona at Utah, 1 p.m. (ESPNU)
Stanford at Oregon, 4:30 p.m. (ABC)
Washington State at Oregon State, 7:30 p.m. (FS1)
Washington at California, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Arizona State at USC, 9 a.m. (FOX)
UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m. (ESPN2)
