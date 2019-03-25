Pacific University freshman Adrienne Powell was named the Northwest Conference Women's Tennis Student-Athlete of the Week.
The Roseburg High School graduate is the first player to be given this award since Kaitlyn Lomartire in 2015.
Powell won all four of her singles matches last week, raising her record to 7-3 to lead the team. She also went 2-1 at No. 3 doubles with Jessica Eligio. Powell also leads the team with five wins in doubles.
Powell and Pacific University wrap up a spring trip to Orlando, Florida, with a match against Wellesley College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.