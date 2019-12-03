Mahala Norris' second competitive season of college cross country for Air Force Academy was a rewarding one.
The 21-year-old Air Force junior, a 2016 graduate of Roseburg High School, achieved All-America honors in the NCAA Championships Division I meet on Nov. 23 at LaVern Gibson Cross Country Course in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Norris finished 39th out of 254 runners in the women's 6,000-meter race, clocking 20 minutes, 46.2 seconds in wet, soggy conditions. Teammate Maria Mettler, also a junior, was the Falcons' top performer with a 36th-place finish (20:43.1).
The top 40 finishers receive All-American status. Weini Kelati of New Mexico won the race (19:47.5).
"I didn't know how many get (All-American recognition) and didn't realize I got it until after the race. It was shocking," the 4-foot-11 Norris said in a phone interview on Tuesday from Colorado. "That was awesome. When I heard the placing, I just hugged Maria (Mettler). We were so happy."
The top finisher for the University of Oregon was sophomore Taylor Chiotti, who placed 79th (21:07.0).
The Air Force women finished eighth in the team standings with a score of 259, their highest finish ever at the D-1 level. They came in ranked 12th. Arkansas won the team title (96).
"I had no big expectations individually, I just wanted the team to perform well," Norris said. "It was exciting, I knew my finish helped the team. It was a slow time, but the place meant more than the time."
Norris became the second Roseburg graduate to earn All-America honors for Air Force. Callie Calhoun did it three times from 1988-90.
"Our girls ended the season racing the same way they have all fall — for the team and ahead of our ranking," Air Force coach Ryan Cole said.
Norris didn't compete in cross country as a sophomore for the Falcons. She ran in five meets as a freshman in 2017, finishing 30th in the NCAA Mountain Regional.
"I'm a lot better runner than I was in high school. I didn't run cross country in high school," she said. "I have a better feel for it, race plan-wise. I don't start out fast, pick it up as the race develops and try to finish strong."
Norris was an all-conference soccer player for Roseburg. She was a four-time Class 6A state qualifier in track and field, placing as high as third in the 1,500 and fourth in the 800.
Norris will compete in indoor track, and plans to focus on the 1,500 and 5,000 during Air Force's outdoor outdoor track season which begins on March 20.
Her future plans include becoming a pilot. Norris says school has been a challenge, but has enjoyed her experiences there so far.
"It's been pretty eventful. Every day is a grind," she said. "It's been a wild ride."
