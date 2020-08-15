Area Oregon and Oregon State fans weren’t surprised about the Pac-12 Conference calling off its 2020 fall football season last Tuesday because of concerns about COVID-19, eliminating one of college football’s five power conferences.
The Big Ten also canceled the fall season. As of this weekend, the Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference are going forward with their seasons.
Josh Bidwell, Eugene — “Anytime it’s about players’ safety, it’s always the right call. You can’t take that risk at all. It’s too important to keep the kids, coaches and fans safe ... there’s too much at stake if you make the wrong call and take a risk and you have to err on the side of caution.
“It’s tough for all of us, I wish we could have our cake and eat it, too. It’s fun to watch the game and the kids who work so hard. I’d be shocked if a season happens for those other schools. It’s hard seeing that, and I wonder why they’re trying to force it when there are so many health risks.”
Tom Nelson, Roseburg — “I talked to Jake Cookus (an OSU assistant coach from Roseburg) and it was a no-brainer. I wasn’t surprised. It’s going to be an empty feeling (this fall), I’ll make more trips to the coast, I guess. I feel bad for the players, the communities, the other smaller schools like Linfield and those high school seniors who hope to play at the next level.
“I don’t know how the SEC and Big 12 are going to do it. We’ll see how it plays out in the spring, but I’ll miss the autumn days.”
Jim Moyer, Roseburg — “I wasn’t surprised at all, I was waiting for it to happen and I think it was the right more. It’s very strange, there’s a whole lot working against us right now. I am surprised at some of the conferences supposedly moving forward.
“It’s already been a long spring and summer, and you add the fall and there’s not a lot to look forward to. I think spring football is an unworkable plan. You can’t play two football seasons within six months, physically it would be impossible. I feel for the athletes. I was expecting Oregon to have a very good team this year and really looking forward to the Ohio State game.”
Neil Hummel, Roseburg — “I figured as much (with the decision). We love our Ducks, it’s a real fall tradition in the family but we have to adjust and realize it’s for the betterment of the student-athletes. Looking at all the schools, I feel bad for the kids and my heart goes out to them.
“We won’t know what to do with ourselves on Saturdays. I’m disappointed we don’t have better testing, and a vaccine of some degree.”
Greg Hanberg, Roseburg — “I was prepared for it. I’m in complete agreement with the decision, but disappointed for sure. College football is my favorite sport ... fall has always been my favorite season, but we’ve got none of that this year (with the Ducks and Beavers). I think that was the single greatest home schedule (the Ducks) have ever had.
“I don’t see how spring football can happen. There’s a lot of questions and I don’t see it working. We should punt this year.”
Dave Sabala, Roseburg — “Whether or not it was the right call, it was expected. I regret not being able to go to a Beaver game, so what it means is more golf on the weekends.
“Who knows if the spring will be a reality. I’m hopeful, but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen.”
