Taylor Russell has put together two impressive seasons of volleyball at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The 5-foot-9 sophomore setter, a 2018 graduate of Roseburg High School, will conclude her career for the No. 6-ranked Titans in the Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, which begins Thursday at the Greater Tacoma (Washington) Convention Center.
Lane (23-9), which shared the South Region title with No. 8 Rogue and is the league’s second seed for the NWACs, opens the tournament against Bellevue (24-11), the North’s third seed, at 4:30 p.m.
“It’s been an awesome season,” Russell said last week after the Titans ended the regular season with a win over Umpqua in straight sets in Winchester. “Props to Jim Moore. He’s an amazing coach and really has taught me a lot. I’ve learned so much and I’m very happy with my team.”
Moore — who was the highly-successful head coach at the University of Oregon for 12 seasons (10 NCAA tournament appearances, including a berth in the 2012 title match) before being removed from the position and retiring after the 2016 season — took over the LCC program this year.
Russell ranks fourth in the NWAC this season with 9.22 assists per set. She also led Lane in assists last year as a freshman, receiving second-team all-South Region honors.
“I think I’m a lot better volleyball player than I was in high school,” Russell said. “My setting has really improved and I’m in a lot better shape. I’m pretty proud of myself for assists.”
Russell finished with 38 assists and 19 digs in the victory over UCC. Russell distributed nicely to Sophie Johnson (20 kills) and Cassidy Herbert (12 kills).
“Cassidy and Sophie know how to put the ball down,” Russell said.
Moore has enjoyed getting to coach Russell.
"She's been a big part of our success," Moore said. "At the beginning of the season, we weren't sure what we were going to do (with our offensive formation). But Saige Brashears tore an ACL, and we went to a 5-1 and ran it our entire conference schedule. Taylor has done a great job."
The Titans will take some momentum into the NWACs, with 10 wins in their last 11 matches.
“I’m expecting us to battle,” Russell said. “We’ll practice hard and just give it our all.”
Russell, who’s majoring in pre-medicine and wants to be a physician’s assistant, hopes to play volleyball at a four-year school next year. She’ll graduate from Lane spring term.
“Nothing in stone yet,” she said. “If I don’t play volleyball, I’ll just go to Oregon State.”
•••
Two other former Douglas County prep standouts will be playing for Linn-Benton of Albany in the NWAC tournament.
Sophomore libero Caity Carrillo, from Sutherlin, and freshman setter Sydnie Johnson, out of South Umpqua, have played big roles for the Roadrunners (27-10), who finished third in the South and face Edmonds (27-12) at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Carrillo is sixth in the NWAC in digs (432) and Johnson ranks eighth in assists per set (8.09).
•••
After one season of throwing at Concordia University in Portland, Dalton Rasmussen is now a member of the University of Oregon track and field team.
The Roseburg High graduate had a good freshman season at Division II Concordia, winning the Great Northwest Athletic Conference title in the javelin with a PR throw of 220 feet, 3 inches.
That mark is fourth-best in Concordia history. Rasmussen finished 10th at nationals (198-11).
“I had a really good first year (in college),” Rasmussen said. “I threw a mark that got me to the D-I level. It’s been fantastic being here at Oregon. It’s been really cool being around so many high-level athletes.”
Rasmussen is a walk-on at Oregon. He visited Nebraska, but chose the Ducks.
“I know I have guys here (at UO) who are better or are as good to push me every day,” he said. “It’s nice being only an hour from home, but the biggest change from Concordia is the academic support. Everyone is focused on your success.”
The Ducks open their outdoor season on March 27 at the Aztec Invitational in San Diego. Oregon is expected to compete at the renovated Hayward Field for the first time when the Pac-12 Championships will be held May 16-17.
“I think it’s going to be an exciting season,” Rasmussen said. “My goal is 240-245 feet and making it to the Olympic trials.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.