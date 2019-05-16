MONMOUTH — Concordia University freshman Dalton Rasmussen, a Roseburg High School graduate, threw a personal best 220 feet, 3 inches to win the javelin in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference track and field last weekend at Western Oregon University.
Rasmussen currently ranks fourth on Concordia's list and eighth on the conference all-time list. Scott Halley is CU's record-holder, throwing 235-9 in 2006.
Rasmussen will be one of five Concordia athletes heading to the NCAA Division II Championships, scheduled May 23-25 in Kingsville, Texas.
