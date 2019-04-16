KLAMATH FALLS — Jacey Conklin and Baylee Wyscaver, a pair of Roseburg High graduates, have helped the Oregon Tech softball team achieve another winning season.
The Owls (33-11, 18-3 Cascade Collegiate Conference) sit in second place behind Southern Oregon (36-5, 20-1) in the conference race heading into this weekend's games at home with College of Idaho (32-8, 17-4).
Conklin, a senior catcher, is hitting .357 with one home run and 11 RBIs in 27 games. She's started 20 contests.
Wyscaver, a junior utility, is hitting .311 with three homers and 26 RBIs in 36 games. She's made 32 starts.
The pair combined for five hits in the first game of a doubleheader with the University of British Columbia on April 12. Wyscaver finished 3-for-5 with three RBIs, while Conklin was 2-for-3 with two walks and one run.
Conklin will be among the seniors honored on senior day Saturday, when Oregon Tech and College of Idaho square off in a doubleheader.
