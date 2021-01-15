GOLDEN, Colo. — Tristin David won his first match as a member of the Colorado School of Mines wrestling team.
David, a Roseburg High School graduate, competed in one of 10 exhibition matches for the 16th-ranked Orediggers during their nonconference dual meet with No. 12 Fort Hays State on Thursday. David pinned Kadin Heacock in 1:25 at 157 pounds.
Colorado School of Mines, an NCAA Division II school, handed Fort Hays State a 31-6 loss in the dual. The Orediggers host Colorado Mesa on Jan. 23 in a Rocky Mountain dual.
