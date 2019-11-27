CIVIL WAR FOOTBALL
Several players from the Douglas County area or with Roseburg connections have been involved in past Civil War football games. Among them:
OREGON — Brent Haberly, LB, 2005-06; Robin Knebel, OL, 2002-04; Josh Bidwell, P, 1995-98; Rich Ruhl, LB, 1992-95; Heath Howington, C, 1991-93; Chris Husko, G, 1986-88; John Wolf, OLB, 1984-86; Roy Geiger, PK, 1976-77; Mike Brundage, QB, 1964-66; Ray Palm, SE, 1963-65; Brad Ecklund, C, 1946-48.
OREGON STATE — Micah Audiss, S, 2012-13; Joe Newton, TE, 2003-04, '06; Kyle Loomis, P, 2006; Caleb Tommasini, CB, 2004; Matt Brock, C, 2001-04; Chris Gibson, C, 1998-2001; Jake Cookus, S, 1998-2001; Mark Walsh, TE, 1998-2001; Brian Rabern, S, 1997; John Young, FB, 1992-94; Jamie Burke, PK, 1990-92; Joe Polamalu, LB, 1987-88; Randy Holmes, RB, 1980-83; Harvey Childress, LB, 1978-79; Dennis Boyd, DL 1973-76; Jim Walker, C, 1973-74, '76-77; Paul Brothers, QB, 1964-66; Doug John, DL, 1964-65; Thurman Bell, DE/DB, 1963-65; Dick Ruhl, LB, 1962-64; Denny Brundage, G, 1957-59; Nub Beamer, FB, 1956-58; Bill Marsters, G, 1948; Bob Krell, C, 1945-48.
