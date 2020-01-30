Four former Douglas County high school standouts and an ex-Umpqua Community College player from Beaverton are making contributions for their respective women's basketball teams this season.
Kayce Mock (Sutherlin) and Dani Baker (North Douglas) have helped the Northwest Christian University Beacons of Eugene move into first place in the NAIA Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Mock, a 6-foot junior forward who played two years at Clackamas Community College, has started all 20 games for NCU (16-4, 10-2 CCC). She's averaging 9.5 points, 7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.8 blocked shots a game. Mock is shooting 50% from the field, 46% from 3-point range and 71% from the free-throw line.
Baker, a 5-10 senior forward who's from Sutherlin, averages 3.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in a reserve role. She's shooting 23% from the field, 21% from beyond the arc and 90% from the charity stripe.
The Beacons host Walla Walla Friday and Saturday.
Jordan Stotler (Roseburg) is winding down her senior season at Portland State University, which plays in the Division I Big Sky Conference.
Stotler, a 6-4 forward who grew up in Camas Valley and played two years at UCC, averages 10 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.7 blocked shots and 1.9 assists for the Vikings. She's shooting 43% from the field, 22% from the 3-point stripe and 83% from the foul line.
PSU (12-8, 6-4 Big Sky) is at Montana Thursday.
Taylor Stricklin (Sutherlin, Roseburg) is playing at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande. The Mountaineers play in the Cascade Conference.
Stricklin, a 5-11 guard who played at UCC the past two seasons, has started 17 of 21 games. She averages 6.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1 steal. She's shooting 36% from the field, 27% from beyond the arc and 69% at the line.
EOU (14-7, 8-3 CCC) visits Warner Pacific Friday and is at Multnomah Saturday.
Bria Thames, who prepped at Westview High in Beaverton before playing two years at UCC, is in her final season at Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington. The Saints play in the D-II Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Thames, a 6-0 forward, averages 13 points, 12 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Among her top performances this season was a double-double against Concordia on Jan. 18, when she finished with 14 points and a school-record 29 rebounds in a 53-47 win. Thames is shooting 48% from the field and 64% from the charity stripe.
Saint Martin's (9-8, 4-6 GNAC) plays at Alaska Anchorage Thursday and visits Alaska Saturday.
