MONMOUTH — Former Roseburg High School standout Collin Warmouth is in his first season of college basketball, playing at Western Oregon University.
The Wolves compete in the D-II Great Northwest Athletic Conference.
Warmouth, a 6-foot-5 guard, has appeared in 14 games for WOU (12-6, 6-5 GNAC). He's averaging 1.9 points, 1.0 rebounds and 6.6 minutes a game.
The Wolves travel to Montana State Billings on Saturday.
Warmouth was the Southwest Conference Player of the Year and made the Class 6A all-state second team as a senior at RHS. He set school records for single-season scoring (726 points), career scoring (1,599) and single-game scoring (43).
