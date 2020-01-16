WINCHESTER — Anthony Steward returned to the Umpqua Community College gym last Saturday, the place where he put on quite a show during his playing days.
The 52-year-old, a star point guard for the UCC men’s basketball team (they were called the Timbermen back then) from 1987-89, was on the opposing side as head coach of the Portland Community College women.
It was a rough day for the Panthers, who lost 82-38 to No. 1 Umpqua in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game.
“I actually picked up the ball and started shooting (before the game). I shot about 30 jump shots,” Steward said with a smile following the contest. “No, I wasn’t ready to play — I’m too old for that — but I did like the feel. I just wanted to feel it one more time. I don’t get down here much.
“The gym looks different, looks really good. We played on tarp (when I was at Umpqua). To see the wood was really nice.”
Steward is in his first season at PCC after serving as an assistant at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, last year. The Panthers (1-9, 0-4 South) have dropped nine straight after opening with a 63-60 win over Green River.
“It’s going to be a process,” Steward said of taking over a program that hasn’t had much success in women’s basketball. “It’s a building process, so I’m just going to hang in there and build this thing the best I can. Basketball is a game of hills and valleys ... if you’re in the valley, you have to stay in there mentally and keep fighting.
“(Umpqua) is a really good team. I watched those guys play last year and they’ve got a really good coach (Dave Stricklin). He’s done a really good job of recruiting, bringing in size and shooters. They look really good.”
Steward, who came to Roseburg from Portland’s Jefferson High School, played under Rod Snook at UCC during the 1987-88 and 1988-89 seasons. Umpqua won 52 games and lost 12 during his time with the program, finishing fourth in the NWAC Tournament in 1988 and second in ‘89.
UCC won the South Region title both years. The 6-foot Steward was the South’s MVP and the NWAC Tournament MVP his sophomore season, when he averaged 27 points and 5.5 assists.
He remains UCC’s career scoring leader with 1,617 points.
“I remember Rod Snook, for one,” Steward said. “He was a great coach, great guy. I remember the support I got from the community when I was here. We packed the gym, so that made it more exciting and I really got up to play.”
Steward was inducted into the NWAC Hall of Fame in 2014.
Snook, who was UCC’s head coach for 16 years from 1986-2002, called Steward a special player.
“Anthony was surrounded by some real good players like Chris Patoine, Steve Hutchinson and Donald Bolston, but if I had to take one guy I coached it would probably be Anthony,” Snook said. “His competititiveness, quickness, is what made him special. He could elevate on the 3-pointer and you just couldn’t stop him. He had a motor.”
After UCC, Steward continued his basketball career at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona, and Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. He averaged 13 points and 3 assists as a senior for WSU.
“I had an opportunity to play overseas, but had a son and it was time to get to work,” Steward said.
Steward was the head boys coach at Parkrose High School for four years. He was a juvenile corrections officer for Multnomah County for 25 years before retiring in December.
