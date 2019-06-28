MONMOUTH — Former Glide High School standout Jacob Fricke recently ended his college baseball career for Western Oregon University.
The 6-foot-4, 285-pound pitcher went 4-2 with a 4.83 earned run average during his senior season with the Wolves (30-13, 26-11 Great Northwest Athletic Conference).
Fricke, a left-hander, appeared in nine games and made seven starts. He allowed 48 hits and 22 earned runs in 41 innings, striking out 33, walking 12 and hitting nine batters.
Sutherlin graduate Wryland McKnight also pitched for WOU. McKnight, a southpaw, made 13 appearances in relief and went 1-2 with a 6.27 ERA. He gave up 25 hits and 13 earned runs in 18 2/3 innings, fanning 17 and walking 13.
Kellen Walker, a Roseburg grad, completed his seventh season as head coach of the Wolves.
