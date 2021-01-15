STILLWATER, Okla. — Former Roseburg High School standout Austin Harris posted a pair of decisions as the fourth-ranked Oklahoma State University wrestling team opened the 2021 season with nonconference dual meet wins over Chattanooga and Oregon State on Jan. 10 at home.
The Cowboys downed Chattanooga 32-9 and beat the Beavers 29-8.
Harris, a redshirt junior heavyweight, scored a 9-6 decision over Grayson Walthall of Chattanooga. Harris picked up a 7-5 sudden victory over Brian Barnes of Oregon State.
Oklahoma State is scheduled to travel to Little Rock, Arkansas, for duals Sunday against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Little Rock.
