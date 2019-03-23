Stanford redshirt freshman Haydn Maley lost by decision twice in the 285-pound bracket of the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
The 2017 Roseburg High School graduate was a runner-up in the Pac-12 tournament, but los a 5-2 decision to No. 9 seed Matt Stencel of Central Michigan in his first match.
In the consolation bracket Gannon Gremmel of Iowa State won the 7-4 decision over Maley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.