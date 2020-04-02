Like many college basketball teams across the nation, the Northwest Christian University women saw an outstanding season come to an abrupt end on March 12 due to the corinavirus pandemic.
The Beacons of Eugene, who won the Cascade Collegiate Conference title for the first time and came away with their first-ever CCC tournament championship, were in Sioux City, Iowa, preparing to play the University of Antelope Valley (California) in the first round of the NAIA Division II national championship tournament.
But the tourney was canceled before fourth-seeded Northwest Christian would take the court, leaving the disappointed players and coaches to appreciate the special season they had.
The Beacons, who were No. 13 in the final NAIA coaches poll, had their winningest season with a record of 26-5 under second-year head coach Chad Meadors.
Two former Douglas County high school standouts — Kayce Mock and Dani Baker — played key roles for NCU. Mock, a 6-foot junior forward from Sutherlin, started all 31 games. Baker, a 5-10 senior forward who starred at North Douglas of Drain, appeared in every contest as a reserve.
“It was kind of heartbreaking (having the season end like that),” Baker admitted. “We knew there would be restrictions, but didn’t think the entire tournament would be canceled. It created a little hole in my heart, because we didn’t get any closure from such a good season.
“It was a shock ... I’m still in shock, I’m not going to lie. But a global pandemic is a little more important than my last basketball game.”
“We overheard (the Antelope coach) tell our coach during the morning shoot-around the tournament is over. For a few seconds we thought it was a joke,” Mock added. “Then Chad (Meadors) came over and told us. Everyone felt instantly bad for the seniors.”
The 21-year-old Mock, who played her first two college seasons at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City before taking the 2018-19 season off, was a difference-maker in her first year with Northwest Christian.
“I was ready to be done with basketball,” Mock said. “I coached a sixth grade team (in Sutherlin) in my year off and got to fall in love with basketball all over again.”
Mock led the Beacons in minutes played (28.3 per game), rebounding (8.2), blocked shots (2.03) and steals (1.7) and was fourth in scoring (9.2). She shot 49.5% from the field, 44% from 3-point range and 77.5% from the free-throw line.
“(Except for the ending), it went really well,” Mock said. “We didn’t know how good we were coming into the season, but we surprised ourselves. Coming back and surpassing everyone’s expectations, you can’t ask for a better season. Winning a couple of championships were huge.”
Mock’s most impressive double-double of the season came against Walla Walla, when she finished with 26 points and a school-record 24 rebounds. She received honorable mention in the all-conference voting.
“I was hoping to see Kayce at least on the second team (all-conference),” Meadors said. “She came in from day one and kind of took off. She’s so unassuming, but was as an efficient player as I’ve ever had. Kayce clearly was the key to our season.”
“Chad believed in me and helped me believe in myself,” Mock said.
Mock contributed 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists in what turned out to be NCU’s last game of the season, an 80-65 victory over Southern Oregon in the championship game of the conference tournament at the Morse Event Center on March 2.
“Kayce just goes out on the floor and produces,” Meadors said. “She’s kind of a magnet. She always knows where the ball is going.”
“I grew up with Kayce (in Sutherlin) and played on traveling teams with her,” Baker said. “She made a huge impact for us. Just her poise, she plays calm and collected. She was like the glue ... consistent and you always knew you would get the same effort from her every day.”
Baker, one of three seniors on the team, was a four-year letter-winner for the Beacons.
“It was cool to get to play with Dani again,” Mock said.
Baker she averaged 14.9 minutes, 4.7 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals. She shot 27.4% from the field, 23.4% from beyond the arc and 90% from the charity stripe. But she provided some valuable leadership and contributed several quality minutes off the bench. Baker, 22, played the last half of the season with a torn ligament in her right foot.
“This was by far my favorite season (at NCU),” Baker said. “I didn’t play as consistent as I wanted to, but the leadership role I played was more important than what I did on the court. Everyone knew their role and I was content with my role.
“We picked a perfect time to peak. We happened to keep getting better. The chemistry this team had was something I’ve never experienced.”
Baker delivered in her last college game with 11 points and eight rebounds in 23 minutes against SOU. She hit three 3-pointers.
“That was probably one of the best games of my career,” Baker said. “That was kind of cool, and something I can look back on.”
Meadors called Baker a joy to coach.
“Dani worked extremely hard in the offseason and all the kids were super committed coming into the season,” the coach said. “Dani wanted to have a great senior year, but her leadership sticks out more than anything. She was great, keeping us focused. Her focus was on winning and not necessarily on how she played.
“She led by example through hard work, but also through serving other people. She got to experience cutting the nets, and I was fired up for her to have that experience based on the work she put in.”
Baker, who’s majoring in business administration, is scheduled to graduate this spring. She’s looking at event planning and wants to run her own business.
Mock, a psychology major, is planning on returning to NCU for her final college season.
Northwest Christian is changing its name to Bushnell University on July 1.
