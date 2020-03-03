EUGENE — Kayce Mock and Dani Baker both played big roles for the Northwest Christian University women's basketball team, which defeated Southern Oregon 80-65 on Monday night in the championship game of the Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament at the Morse Event Center.
Mock, a former Sutherlin High School standout, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots, three assists and three steals as the Beacons improved to 26-5 on the season.
Baker, who starred at North Douglas, came off the bench to contribute 11 points and eight rebounds. She hit four 3-pointers.
NCU will find out its seeding Wednesday for the NAIA national tournament.
