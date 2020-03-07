The Northwest Athletic Conference women’s and men’s basketball tournaments have been moved to separate sites in Oregon for the opening two rounds after the Everett Community College campus in Washington was closed Thursday as Snohomish County health officials confirmed a case of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.
The remaining women’s first-round tournament games and the quarterfinals will be held on Thursday and Friday at Linn-Benton Community College in Albany. Top-ranked Umpqua (29-0) will play Everett (15-15) at noon Thursday after their first-round game in Everett was postponed.
The Final Four will be played on Saturday and Sunday at Clackamas Community College in Oregon City.
The men’s tournament will be held all four days at Clackamas Community College. Sixth-ranked Umpqua (25-4) is scheduled to open the tourney at 4 p.m. Thursday against Treasure Valley (14-13). The Final Four is set for Saturday and Sunday.
