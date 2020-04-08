STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State University redshirt sophomore Austin Harris, a former Roseburg High School wrestling standout, was one of six Cowboys selected to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Conference Team.

Harris, a 197-pounder, was one of three on the first team. Honorees should have 100 hours of earned credit with a cumulative GPA of 3.80. Harris is majoring in psysiology.

Oklahoma State finished with a 13-3 dual meet record and won its eighth straight Big 12 Tournament title this season. The NCAA Championships were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

