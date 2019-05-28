SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Oregon Tech went 1-2 in the NAIA Softball World Series over the weekend at Killian Softball Stadium.
The Owls (44-17) lost 5-1 to Georgia Gwinnett College in eight innings in the consolation bracket. Oregon Tech opened the tournament with a 3-2 loss to University of Mobile (Alabama), then defeated Valley City State University (North Dakota) 7-1.
Senior catcher Jacey Conklin, a Roseburg High graduate, ended her four-year career with the Owls. Conklin, who received honorable mention in the Cascade Collegiate Conference all-league voting, had a single against Mobile. She hit .284 on the season with one home run and 15 RBIs.
Junior utility Baylee Wyscaver, another Roseburg grad, contributed a pinch-hit single versus Valley City State. Wyscaver hit .277 overall with three homers and 31 RBIs.
