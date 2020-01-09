PORTLAND — Jordan Stotler's efforts on the basketball court last weekend for the Portland State University women earned her Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors.
The 6-foot-4 senior forward, a former Roseburg High School standout out of Camas Valley who played two seasons at Umpqua Community College, helped the Vikings to conference wins over Idaho and Eastern Washington. She had 10 points and 11 rebounds against Idaho and added 10 points and nine boards versus Eastern Washington.
Stotler also made 10 assists and seven blocked shots in the two contests. She leads the Big Sky and ranks 11th nationally in blocks with 3.0 per game.
PSU (8-6, 2-2 Big Sky) hosts Montana State at 2 p.m. Saturday in a conference game.
