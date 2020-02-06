PORTLAND — Portland State University freshman Zack Mandera was among 60 student-athletes on the fall athletic teams to receive Academic All-Big Sky Conference honors.
Mandera, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker for the PSU football team, was one of 18 football players recognized. The former Roseburg High School standout is majoring in Applied Health and Fitness.
The Vikings finished 5-7 overall and 3-5 in Big Sky play in 2019.
