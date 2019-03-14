TEMPE, Ariz. — Stanford redshirt freshman Haydn Maley earned a berth in the NCAA Wrestling Championships with a runner-up finish at 285 pounds in the Pac-12 tournament last Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Cardinal won their first conference team title with 81.5 points, followed by Arizona State (79.5), Oregon State (77.5), Cal State Bakersfield (49.5) and Cal Poly (15).
Maley, a 2017 graduate of Roseburg High School, lost a 17-3 major decision to OSU's Amar Dhesi in the heavyweight title match. Maley (23-10) scored a 3-2 decision over Jarrod Snyder of Bakersfield in the semifinals and had to defeat third-place finisher Brady Daniel of ASU in a wrestle-back match.
Oregon State had three other champions: Ronnie Bresser (125), Grant Willits (141) and Bob Coleman (184).
The NCAA Championships will be held March 21-23 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
