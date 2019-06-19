STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford University wrestler Haydn Maley, a former Roseburg High School standout, received the Arthur F. Dauer Memorial Sports Performance Award.

The Arthur F. Dauer Award was established in 2006 in memory of Arthur F. Dauer, '59, one of the Stanford Athletic Department's dearest friends. A longtime supporter of Stanford's varsity student-athletes, Art served on both the Stanford Athletic Board and Buck/Cardinal Club Board.

Maley completed his redshirt freshman season for the Cardinal in March, qualifying for the NCAA Championships at 285 pounds. He finished the season with a 23-12 record.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

