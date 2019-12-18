PORTLAND — Jordan Stotler, an ex-Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College star, has started all nine games this season for the Portland State University women's basketball team.
The Vikings are 6-3 overall heading into Saturday's 2 p.m. nonconference game with No. 23 Tennessee at home.
Stotler, a 6-foot-4 senior forward from Camas Valley, is averaging 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, 1.2 assists and 21.1 minutes per game.
PSU opens Big Sky Conference play on Dec. 28 at Northern Colorado.
