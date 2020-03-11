BOISE, Idaho — The Portland State University women's basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday with a 56-54 loss to second-seeded Idaho in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Conference Tournament at CenturyLink Arena.
The Vikings, the No. 7 seed for the Big Sky tourney, finished 16-16 overall after going 9-11 in conference play.
Jordan Stotler ended her career for PSU with a double-double. The 6-foot-4 senior forward, a former standout at Roseburg High School and Umpqua Community College, finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 36 minutes.
Stotler scored 12 of PSU's first 25 points and hit three 3-pointers in the contest. She posted double-doubles in her last three games.
"Really proud of Jordan," Portland State coach Lynn Kennedy said. "The way she ended her senior season tonight ... it really was an unbelievable game for her. The best game of her career."
Stotler averaged 10.4 points and 7.6 rebounds on the season. She set a single-season school record with 100 blocked shots.
