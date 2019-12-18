LA GRANDE — Taylor Stricklin, a former Sutherlin High School and Umpqua Community College standout, is in her first season with the Eastern Oregon University women's basketball team.
Stricklin has played in 12 games and made eight starts for the No. 18 Mountaineers, who are 8-4 overall and 2-0 in NAIA Division II Cascade Collegiate Conference play.
The 5-foot-10 junior guard is averaging 5.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 17.9 minutes per game.
EOU will be in Ashland Friday to take on Southern Oregon in a conference game at 5:30 p.m. The Mountaineers meet Oregon Tech at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Klamath Falls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.