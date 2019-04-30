WINCHESTER — The Umpqua Community College obstacle course racing team played host to its second event of the school year — the Champions Challenge — on Saturday.
The course was just over 2.5 miles with 24 obstacles, according to UCC coach Andrea Bowden. It was either uphill or downhill 90% of the way.
Thirty-one took part in the race.
Jeremiah Cranley was the overall winner, covering the course in 26 minutes, 34 seconds.
Rounding out the top three for the men were Alan King (26:55) and Ross Pinard (28:53).
Samantha Dara was the top finisher among the women in 34:59, followed by Ren Richardson (35:04) and Carly Mauch (36:23).
