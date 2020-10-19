BEND — The Umpqua Community College obstacle course racing team opened its season on Saturday with a competition, taking part in the RISE Troops Challenge at Wanoga Sno-Park.
Four UCC athletes competed on two separate courses, one being the seven-mile course with 25-plus obstacles and the other being the three-mile course with over 18 obstacles.
Those who raced the long course were Konrad Raum, Noah Retherford and Tyler Lindsey. Running the short course was Stephen Hunter.
Raum took first overall in the long course with a time of 1:16:40. Coming in second was Retherford (1:18:40) and following closely behind in third was Lindsey (1:18:43).
In the short course, Hunter was sixth out of 19 competitors, clocking 40:15.
