Umpqua Community College landed three players each on the Northwest Athletic Conference men's and women's basketball all-Southern Region teams in voting by the coaches.
The UCC men were represented on the first team by sophomore guard Eric Klekas and freshman post John Morrill-Keeler.
Sophomore guard Connor Shaw was a second-team selection. Shaw and Morrill-Keeler were named to the All-Defensive team, and UCC's Daniel Leeworthy was named coach of the year.
Klekas led the Riverhawks (20-10) in scoring with 19.1 points a game, and also averaged 3.5 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Shaw averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds, while Morrill-Keeler averaged 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds.
UCC lost to Spokane in the first round of the NWAC tournament.
The UCC women took two of the top honors, with sophomore guard Taylor Stricklin selected the MVP and redshirt freshman post Darian Mitchell winning the freshman of the year award and making the first team.
UCC freshman guard Cielo Gonzalez was a second-team pick. UCC's Dave Stricklin was coach of the year.
Southern Region Basketball
MEN
Most Valuable Player — Tarik Cool, soph., Lane.
Coach of the Year — Daniel Leeworthy, Umpqua.
Freshman of the Year — Robert Ford, Clackamas.
Defensive Player of the Year — Robert Ford, fr., Clackamas.
First Team — Bryson Gray, soph., Chemeketa; Robert Ford, fr., Clackamas; Eric Klekas, soph., Umpqua; John Morrill-Keeler, fr., Umpqua; Lucas Wilson, fr., Lane.
Second Team — Parker Gaddis, soph., Clark; Adam Gehrig, soph., Clackamas; Moses Miller, soph., Southwestern Oregon; Connor Shaw, soph., Umpqua; Kahlon Whitney, soph., Mt. Hood.
All-Defensive Team — Riley Davis, soph., Linn-Benton; Bryson Gray, soph., Chemeketa; Cody Mathis, fr., Lane; John Morrill-Keeler, fr., Umpqua; Connor Shaw, soph., Umpqua.
WOMEN
Most Valuable Player — Taylor Stricklin, soph., Umpqua.
Coach of the Year — Dave Stricklin, Umpqua.
Freshman of the Year — Darian Mitchell, Umpqua.
Defensive Player of the Year — Megan Still, soph., Lane.
First Team — CJ Buckley, soph., Clackamas; Kylie Guelsdorf, fr., Lane; Darian Mitchell, fr., Umpqua; Kalina Rojas, fr., Lane; Megan Still, soph., Lane.
Second Team — Paige Downer, fr., Clackamas; Cielo Gonzalez, fr., Umpqua; Courtney Jackson, soph., Mt. Hood; Kalan McGlothan, fr., Chemeketa; Mya India Thomas, fr., Lane.
All-Defensive Team — Meagan Briggs, soph., Lane; Ally Gambill, soph., Chemeketa; Amyr Lowe, fr., Linn-Benton; Majestic Moler, soph., Chemeketa; Rachel Watson, soph., Mt. Hood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.