Spring sports at Umpqua Community College have been added to the growing list of suspensions due to concerns over the new coronavirus.
The Umpqua baseball and track and field seasons were halted Friday after the Northwest Athletic Conference announced that it was suspending all competitions effective immediately through April 13.
NWAC officials consulted with collegiate conference leaders, state leaders and the NWAC Executive Board before making a decision about suspending the season, according to a release on the conference website. The release conintued to say that officials will continue to monitor the situation and act accordingly.
The Riverhawks were 10 games into their first baseball season since the program was shuttered in 1985. UCC is 5-5 on the year and last played on Sunday, March 8. If the season restarts on April 13, the Riverhawks would have 16 games left on their schedule unless any previously canceled games are rescheduled.
The Umpqua track and field program is in its second season after getting reinstated. The Riverhawks have only taken part in one meet so far, the Erik Anderson Memorial Icebreaker at Linfield College.
The track and field season is scheduled to run through the end of April into early May, but UCC has only three meets scheduled after April 13 and prior to conference championships.
