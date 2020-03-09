Lane Community College swept Umpqua in a nonleague baseball doubleheader on Sunday at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, winning 7-1 and 6-1.
The Riverhawks (5-5) only managed six hits in the two contests.
Lane scored five runs in the top of the eighth inning in the opener. Nathan Sprenger led the Titans (5-4) at the plate, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Cole Frey pitched six strong innings, allowing three hits and one earned run with seven strikeouts.
Matthew Evans stroked an RBI single for UCC in the second inning. Cooper Hartsell and Blake Walden had the other hits.
In Game 2, the Titans got three hits and three RBIs from Curran Mitzel. Ethan Hixson and Cole Calnon each added a pair of hits.
Owen Viano knocked in the lone run for Umpqua on a groundout in the fourth inning. Charlie Updegrave tripled, and Chase Lindsay and Jacob Luther contributed singles.
UCC is scheduled to host Lower Columbia in a nonleague twin bill on Saturday, beginning at 1 p.m.
First Game
Lane;000;001;051;—;7;5;3
Umpqua;010;000;000;—;1;3;4
Frey, Ball (7), Massie (8), Grow (9) and Sprenger; Burley, Van Boeyen (2), Thomson (6), Davidoff (8), Hope (9) and Robbins, Kinman. WP — Ball. LP — Thomson. 2B — Swisher (LCC), Hixson (LCC).
Second Game
Lane;030;101;100;—;6;10;1
Umpqua;000;100;000;—;1;3;2
Dallas, Bell (7), Hough (9) and Sprenger; Johnson, Lilly (5), Crowson (7), Scofield (9) and Updegrave. WP — Dallas. LP — Johnson. 3B — Mitzel (LCC), Updegrave (UCC).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.