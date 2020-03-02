The Umpqua Community College baseball team took its first road trip of the season over the weekend and split four nonleague games with Yakima Valley in Yakima, Washington.
The Riverhawks (5-3) defeated the Yaks 11-6 and 12-8 on Saturday, then lost 7-1 and 12-0 Sunday.
"A tale of two teams," surmised UCC coach Jeremiah Robbins. "We came out focused Saturday and got after it, and we sure hit the ball. Sunday, we were a whole different team. No focus, and we didn't come ready to compete.
"Overall a great learning lesson. It's a young team and they're learning on the fly."
Umpqua finished with 27 hits in Saturday's doubleheader.
Owen Viano was 3-for-3 and Coby Clark went 3-for-5 with three runs for the Riverhawks in the opener. Joshua Robbins was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Blake Walden had two hits in five at-bats. Charlie Updegrave was 2-for-4 with three runs and ripped a three-run homer in the fifth inning.
Matthew Burley picked up the decision, allowing nine hits and two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings.
In Game 2, UCC took a 12-2 lead after 4 1/2 innings before holding off a rally by Yakima Valley (3-5).
Clark and Cole Kinman each were 3-for-4 and Updegrave hit a two-run homer in the third. Dakota Bunn and Jonathan Gassman each contributed two hits.
Preston Johnson was the winning pitcher, giving up six hits and three earned runs and striking out five over five innings.
Umpqua's bats were quiet Sunday. Riley Westbrooks stroked an RBI single in the first game. Dane Fraser was 3-for-3 and Brayden Hamilton homered and doubled for the Yaks.
Ryan Cabreira went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and Brandon Thomas was 3-for-4 with four runs and three RBIs for Y.V. in the seven-inning nightcap.
UCC will head back to Washington this weekend, visiting Walla Walla and Columbia Basin for nonleague twin bills.
Saturday's Games
First Game
Umpqua;000;140;420;—11;14;2
Y. Valley;100;100;220;—;6;13;1
Burley, Crowson (6), Davidoff (8), Clark (9) and Robbins; Frieders, Kazmirski (6), Bruton (7), Rashoff (9) and Hamilton. WP — Burley. LP — Frieders. 2B — Clark (UCC), Updegrave (UCC), Viano (UCC), Robbins (UCC), Burdette (YV), Taylor (YV). 3B — Fraser (YV). HR — Updegrave (UCC), Hamilton (YV).
Second Game
Umpqua;202;260;000;—;12;13;3
Y. Valley;000;222;200;—;8;8;2
Johnson, Thomson (6), Keeter (8) and Kinman; Hansen, Duberstein (4), Kaneshiro (6) and Davis. WP — Johnson. LP — Hansen. 2B — Freund (UCC), Bunn (UCC), Clark (UCC), Kinman (UCC), Robinson (YV), Bischoff (YV), Davis (YV), Kamauliola (YV). HR — Updegrave (UCC).
Sunday's Games
First Game
Umpqua;000;010;000;—;1;5;4
Y. Valley;001;222;00x;—;7;9;1
Lilly, Van Boeyen (5) and Robbins; Chipman, Carlson (7), Thomas (9) and Hamilton. WP — Chipman. LP — Lilly. 2B — Hartsell (UCC), Clark (UCC), Hamilton (YV). HR — Hamilton (YV).
Second Game
Umpqua;000;000;0;—;0;4;1
Y. Valley;041;601;x;—;12;15;0
Schneider, Hope (3), Scofield (4) and Kinman; Blanchard, Rasmussen (7) and Cabreira. WP — Blanchard. LP — Schneider. 2B — Thomas (YV), Cabreira (YV).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.