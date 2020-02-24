The Umpqua Community College baseball team split a nonleague doubleheader with Olympic College on Sunday at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field, winning the opener 5-4 and losing the nightcap 8-4.
Jonathan Gassman went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and RBI for the Riverhawks (3-1) in the first game. Joshua Robbins had two hits in four at-bats.
Tyler Lilly picked up the decision, going four innings before being relieved by Kyle Van Boeyen in the fifth. Coby Clark pitched the ninth and got the save.
Zachary Wong and Jake Angelico each stroked two hits for the Rangers (1-3).
In Game 2, Olympic took a 4-0 lead before Umpqua got on the scoreboard. The Riverhawks committed five errors in the seven-inning contest.
Tyler Black went 3-for-4 and Tanner Clabaugh was 2-for-4 with two runs for the Rangers.
Matthew Evans, Michael Freund and Riley Westbrooks had hits for UCC. Freund, Owen Viano and Westbrooks knocked in runs.
"We're pleased about winning three of four (over the weekend)," Umpqua coach Jeremiah Robbins said. "The guys competed all the way through, but the last game (Sunday) got away from us. We didn't pitch well and the errors hurt."
Umpqua will play a nonleague doubleheader at Yakima Community College Saturday, beginning at noon.
First Game
Olympic;000;400;000;—;4;8;0
Umpqua;300;200;00x;—;5;6;1
Davis, Fisher (5) and Delisle; Lilly, Van Boeyen (5), Clark (9). WP — Lilly (1-0). LP — Davis. S — Clark (1). 2B — Angelico (O).
Second Game
Olympic;110;210;3;—;8;8;0
Umpqua;000;220;0;—;4;3;5
Payne, Dawson (5), Gabriel (5) and Malagodi; Schneider, Davidoff (4), Scofield (5), Hope (7) and Stearns. WP — Payne. LP — Schneider (0-1).
