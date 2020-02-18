Any former Umpqua Community College baseball players are invited to attend the Riverhawks' season opener on Saturday at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
UCC, back on the diamond for the first time since 1985, will host Olympic College in a nonleague doubleheader. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. That will be the first game on the new turf field.
Dan Withers, who was the Riverhawks' head coach for 10 seasons from 1976-85 before the program was cut from the budget, is expected to be in attendance. He's hoping to see some of his former players at the twin bill.
Olympic and Umpqua will also play a pair of games Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m.
