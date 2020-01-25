The start of the 2020 baseball season is less than a month away for the Umpqua Community College Riverhawks.
UCC began spring drills on Jan. 6 and held its first outdoor practice on the new artificial turf Friday night at Bill Gray Stadium at Champion Car Wash Field.
The Riverhawks, guided by Jeremiah Robbins, are scheduled to open their season at home on Feb. 22 with a nonleague doubleheader against Olympic College. The first game is set to start at 1 p.m.
Those two clubs will play another twin bill on Feb. 23, beginning at 11 a.m.
UCC announced two years ago its baseball program would return in 2020 after the sport was eliminated in 1985. The Riverhawks will compete in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region along with Clark, Clackamas, Mt. Hood, Chemeketa, Linn-Benton, Lane and Southwestern Oregon.
Umpqua will play a four-game league series against each league opponent, two at home and two away. The Riverhawks open league with a doubleheader at home against SWOCC on March 27.
The 47-year-old Robbins, who hasn’t coached a college game since 2018 when he was wrapping up his successful six-year stint at Lewis-Clark State College (he led the Warriors to three NAIA national championships), is more than ready to get his first season at UCC underway.
“Opening day for me — when you’re starting up another spring — it’s always a special time. It’s fun,” said Robbins, who’s a 1990 graduate of Douglas High School. “Having a year off last year, the excitement is off the charts now.
“I’m excited to get this thing off the ground. There are a lot of people who made this opportunity available, not only for me but for the players. It’s going to be a fun year and we’re going to get after it. This group works hard on and off the field.”
Practicing on the artificial turf for the first time made Robbins and his team appreciate what they have. Two high schools, Class 6A Roseburg and 1A Umpqua Valley Christian, will also call Champion Car Wash Field their home park this spring.
“It’s amazing, a beautiful facility. It gives us every opportunity we could need,” Robbins said. “It’s one of the nicest facilities, if not one of the top four or five in the state, and that includes Division I.
“It’s going to play real nice. The turf’s a little slow, but once the rubber gets worked in it’ll play like a normal grass field.”
Robbins has 31 players on his roster. They come from Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana and Canada.
Three of them are former Douglas County players: Freshman second baseman Jacob Luther (UVC), freshman pitcher Payton Hope (Sutherlin) and freshman utility infielder Riley Westbrooks (Sutherlin).
“I like our pieces,” Robbins said. “My biggest concern is pitching. You need pitching at any level and we’re just a little short on the front line. We’ll have a bunch of two-way guys. The pitching piece will take another year or two to solidify the talent we need, but the guys we have now will compete.”
Robbins’ coaching staff includes Jake Whisler, Beau Kerns and Matt Fish.
Umpqua will hold a scrimmage against Lane at 4:30 p.m. this Friday. The event is open to the public.
There are currently five local players who have signed with UCC for 2021: Jace Stoffal (Roseburg), Doran Gillespie (Roseburg), Jett Black (Roseburg), Austin Anderson (Roseburg) and CJ Gale (UVC).
LOOKING BACK: Umpqua last played on the diamond on May 17, 1985, splitting a doubleheader with Mt. Hood at the former Legion Field. UCC lost the opener 2-1 and won the nightcap 9-8, finishing 17-14 overall and 11-13 in the Oregon Community College league under Dan Withers.
Baseball was the most successful sport at UCC when it was cut from the budget.
