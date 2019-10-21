PORTLAND — The Umpqua Community College cross country teams competed in the Warner Pacific Classic on Saturday at Lents Park.
Freshman Jasmine Lake was the top finisher for the UCC women, placing 43rd in 20 minutes, 38.78 seconds over 5,000 meters. Freshmen Jaesa Ruchti and Savanna Waters finished 66th (21:37.82) and 67th (21:39.85) respectively for the Riverhawks.
Amelia Pullen of Warner Pacific won the race (18:23.30). Isabell Webber of Northwest Christian, a Roseburg High graduate, finished 45th (20:42.72) and NCU's Aneykah McCall, a South Umpqua grad, placed 63rd (21:27.94).
The Riverhawks finished ninth in the team standings with a score of 228.
On the men's side, freshman Paesen Timm of Umpqua finished 70th (28:13.65) over 8,000 meters. Sophomore Derek O'Connor was 82nd (28:54.83).
Joe Horen of the University of Portland won the race (25:02.81). UCC finished ninth in the team standings (223).
Umpqua is scheduled to host a time trial this Saturday morning.
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Portland 18, College of Idaho 57, Portland State 94, Corban 120, Willamette 168, Northwest Christian 172, Clackamas 211, Everett 220, Umpqua 223, Portland C.C. 287, Southwestern Oregon 307.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Joe Horen, Por, 25:02.81; 2. Joey Duerr, Por, 25:02.91; 3. Michael Teran-Solano, Por, 25:03.03; 4. Jackson Baker, unattached, 25:09.42; 5. Bradley Peloquin, unattached, 25:11.45.
UCC FINISHERS — 70. Paesen Timm, 28:13.65; 82. Derek O'Connor, 28:54.83; 88. Konrad Raum, 29:07.51; 95. Jaime Mejia-German, 29:24.94; 110. Tucker Clement, 30:20.21; 121. Tristan Wood, 31:11.12; 130. George Turner, 33:18.42.
WOMEN
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — College of Idaho 32, Portland 58, Eastern Oregon 80, Northwest Christian 111, Corban 153, Linfield 160, Warner Pacific 180, Everett 227, Umpqua 228, Mt. Hood 281.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Amelia Pullen, WP, 18:23.30; 2. Anika Rasubala, NCU, 18:35.52; 3. Natalia Quintero, unattached, 18:44.54; 4. Daniela Quintero, unattached, 18:44.59; 5. Molly Vitale-Sullivan, COI, 18:51.27.
UCC FINISHERS — 43. Jasmine Lake, 20:38.78; 66. Jaesa Ruchti, 21:37.82; 67. Savanna Waters, 21:39.85; 90. Rylee Parsons, 22:53.97; 91. Michel Bartlett, 22:59.71; 106. Ashanti Potter, 24:59.04; 112. Faith Highwood, 27:23.76; 115. Allison Paschall, 28:41.24.
