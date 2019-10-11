SALEM — Freshmen Jasmine Lake and Paesen Timm were the top finishers for the Umpqua Community College cross country teams in the 45th annual Charles Bowles Invitational on Oct. 5 at Bush Park.
Competing in the Gold 5K race, the UCC women finished 11th in the team standings with a score of 261. Lake placed 39th individually with a time of 20 minutes, 5.8 seconds. Jaesa Ruchti finished 52nd (20:29.1).
In the men's Gold 8K race, Timm finished 79th (27:33.7) and Derek O'Connor was 94th (28:04.8). The UCC men finished 12th in the team standings with a score of 340.
UCC is scheduled to compete in the Warner Pacific Open on Oct. 19 at Lents Park in Portland.
Oct. 5 Results
UCC Results Only
MEN
79. Paesen Timm, 27:33.7; 94. Derek O'Connor, 28:04.8; 96. Konrad Raum, 28:15.7; 112. Jaime Meija-German, 28:54.1; 131. Tristan Wood, 30:02.5; 140. Tucker Clement, 30:34.0; 145. Ben Teslyuk, 31:11.6; 151. George Turner, 31:34.9.
WOMEN
39. Jasmine Lake, 20:05.8; 52. Jaesa Ruchti, 20:29.1; 65. Savanna Waters, 21:02.5; 94. Laura Ekada, 22:06.5; 109. Rylee Parsons, 22:31.7; 122. Michel Bartlett, 23:43.5; 125. Ashanti Potter, 25:37.4; 129. Alli Paschal, 27:40.0.
