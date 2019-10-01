LACEY, Wash. — The Umpqua Community College cross country teams competed in the Ken Garland Classic hosted by Saint Martin's University last Saturday.
UCC's women finished seventh in the team standings with a score of 224. Leading the Riverhawks was freshman Jasmine Lake, who finished 30th in 19 minutes, 42.96 seconds over the 5,000-meter course.
Julia LaMar of Northwest Nazarene won the race in 18:13.48. Northwest Nazarene also captured the team title (22).
Other finishers for UCC included Jaesa Ruchti (38th, 20:13.30), Savanna Waters (43rd, 20:29.21), Michel Bartlett (71st, 22:47.34), Rylee Parsons (76th, 23:09.78), Laura Ekada (81st, 24:10.89), Ashanti Potter (92nd, 25:24.59) and Alli Paschall (101st, 29:43.35).
Paesen Timm paced the Umpqua men, finishing 48th in 27:48.06 over 8,000 meters. The Riverhawks placed ninth in the team standings (246).
Tyler Shea of Northwest Nazarene was the individual winner (25:43.27). Southern Idaho took the team crown (46).
Also running for UCC were Derek O'Connor (66th, 28:49.08), Konrad Raum (69th, 28:57.62), Jaime Mejia-German (86th, 30:09.20), Tucker Clement (95th, 30:42.38), Ben Feslyuk (102nd, 31:24.51), Tristan Wood (107th, 32:06.94) and George Turner (111th, 32:53.71).
UCC will run in the Charles Bowles Invitational on Saturday at Bush Park in Salem.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.