OREGON CITY — Umpqua Community College freshman Jasmine Lake cracked the top 10 with an eighth-place finish in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region cross country championships on Saturday at Clackamas Community College.
Lake covered the women's 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 59.3 seconds. Savanna Waters and Jaesa Ruchti finished 18th (21:08.2) and 19th (21:13.8) respectively for the Riverhawks, who placed third in the team standings with a score of 83.
The Lane women had the top seven individual finishers and won the meet with a perfect score of 15.
On the men's side, freshman Paesen Timm paced UCC with a 13th-place finish in 27:41.4 over 8,000 meters.
Jaime Mejia-German (20th, 28:28.0), Konrad Raum (21st, 28:36.1) and Derek O'Connor (22nd, 28:37.0) were the next three finishers for the Riverhawks. UCC finished fourth in the team standings (96) and Lane was the easy winner (23).
"It went OK," Umpqua coach Alan King said of his teams' performances. "The women had some breakout races led by Jasmine (Lake) and Rylee (Parsons, who placed 25th). The men were where we wanted them to be for the first two miles, but they just didn't have it the last two miles."
The Riverhawks will run in the NWAC Championships on Nov. 18 in Lacey, Washington.
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 23, Clark 75, Treasure Valley 80, Umpqua 96, Clackamas 100, Southwestern Oregon 160.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Abdi Ibrahim, CCC, 25:33.2; 2. Daniel Beckstead, LCC, 25:59.3; 3. Anthony Stone, LCC, 26:06.5; 4. Riley McDowell, TV, 26:13.8; 5. Tanner Sayers, LCC, 26:16.3; 6. Tristan Robinson, LCC, 26:22.6; 7. Jesse Todd, LCC, 26:28.8; 8. Casey Pugh, LCC, 26:57.0; 9. Micah Goff, Clark, 27:01.3; 10. Carter Kunert, LCC, 27:06.3.
UMPQUA FINISHERS — 13. Paesen Timm, 27:41.4; 20. Jaime Mejia-German, 28:20.0; 21. Konrad Raum, 28:36.1; 22. Derek O'Connor, 28:37.0; 34. Ben Teslyk, 30:13.0; 36. Tucker Clement, 30:47.7; 40. Tyler Lindsey, 31:31.2; 43. George Turner, 32:14.5; 44. Tristan Wood, 32:21.5.
WOMEN
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 15, Treasure Valley 66, Umpqua 83, Clark 104, Mt. Hood 110.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jazmin Chavez, LCC, 19:02.6; 2. Maddy Woodward, LCC, 19:18.1; 3. Claire Ebert, LCC, 19:28.9; 4. McKenzie Hoyt, LCC, 19:30.9; 5. Piper Crook, LCC, 19:36.6; 6. Isabella Kansala, LCC, 19:42.1; 7. Alexis Crowl, LCC, 19:52.2; 8. Jasmine Lake, UCC, 19:59.3; 9. Daelyn Wilde, LCC, 20:07.3; 10. Jordyn Holland, LCC, 20:15.1.
OTHER UMPQUA FINISHERS — 18. Savanna Waters, 21:08.2; 19. Jaesa Ruchti, 21:13.8; 25. Rylee Parsons, 21:49.9; 31. Michel Bartlett, 22:35.2; 42. Ashanti Potter, 24:33.7.
