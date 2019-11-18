The Umpqua Community College women's cross country team, led by freshman Jasmine Lake, finished fifth in the Northwest Athletic Conference Championships on Monday at Saint Martin's University in Lacey, Washington.
The UCC men, paced by freshman Paesen Timm, took sixth in their meet.
Lake finished 13th individually in the women's race, covering the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 15.72 seconds.
"Jasmine finished exactly where I thought she'd be," UCC coach Alan King said. "It was a solid day for her. She hit the last 300 in 10th, but started her kick too early."
Savanna Waters of UCC placed 26th (21:06.81), Jaesa Ruchti was 29th (21:13.61) and Sutherlin High graduate Rylee Parsons finished 32nd (21:38.56) for the Riverhawks.
Lane, with six runners finishing in the top 10, rolled to the team title with a score of 22. UCC had 132.
"It was an average performance (team-wise)," King said. "We didn't have a great day or a terrible day. I can't be disappointed because they gave it their all. Our top five runners are freshmen and will be back next year."
Jolene Whiteley of Spokane won the race in 18:25.99.
Timm covered the men's 8,000-meter course in 27:45.37. UCC's Konrad Raum placed 28th (28:09.81), Jaime Mejia-German was 30th (28:17.77) and Camas Valley graduate Derek O'Connor finished 33rd (28:28.62).
"Paesen did better than predicted," King said. "I thought our top four guys ran well. That's the first time we've had five under 30 minutes, so that was good."
Spokane easily won the team crown with a score of 19, 30 ahead of runner-up Lane. UCC scored 156.
Johan Correa of Spokane won the individual title in 25:37.74.
NWAC CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Lacey, Wash.
MEN
8,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Spokane 19, Lane 49, Clackamas 120, Green River 122, Clark 128, Umpqua 156, Everett 170, Treasure Valley 184, Southwestern Oregon 258.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Johan Correa, Spo, 25:37.74; 2. Abdi Ibrahim, Clack, 25:40.96; 3. Christian Kuplack, Spo, 25:53.07; 4. Keanu Daos, Spo, 25:57.79; 5. Giovanni Raskell, Spo, 26:02.89; 6. Casey Bennett, Spo, 26:10.44; 7. Anthony Stone, Lane, 26:18.26; 8. John Dorr, Spo, 26:36.78; 9. Tanner Sayers, Lane, 26:40.55; 10. Jesse Todd, Lane, 26:41.02.
UMPQUA FINISHERS — 19. Paesen Timm, 27:45.37; 28. Konrad Raum, 28:09.81; 30. Jaime Mejia-German, 28:17.77; 33. Derek O'Connor, 28:25.62; 49. Ben Teslyuk, 29:48.36; 52. Tristan Wood, 30:10.13; 54. Tucker Clement, 30:25.53; 66. Tyler Lindsey, 33:17.43.
WOMEN
5,000 Meters
TEAM SCORES — Lane 22, Spokane 96, Treasure Valley 103, Green River 108, Umpqua 132, Everett 145, Clark 163, Mt. Hood 189, Clackamas 224, Southwestern Oregon 247.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Jolene Whiteley, Spo, 18:25.99; 2. Jazmin Chavez, Lane, 19:09.28; 3. Alexis Crowl, Lane, 19:20.12; 4. Maddy Woodward, Lane, 19:21.25; 5. Samantha Goedde, GR, 19:25.69; 6. Piper Crook, Lane, 19:24.33; 7. McKenzie Hoyt, Lane, 19:41.11; 8. Daelyn Wilde, Lane, 19:41.33; 9. Ashley Hauger, Spo, 19:44.41; 10. Paige Neff, Clark, 19:58.55.
UMPQUA FINISHERS — 13. Jasmine Lake, 20:15.72; 26. Savanna Waters, 21:06.81; 29. Jaesa Ruchti, 21:13.61; 32. Rylee Parsons, 21:38.56; 41. Michel Bartlett, 22:08.10; 57. Ashanti Potter, 24:16.09; 67. Alli Paschall, 26:30.29.
