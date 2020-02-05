WINCHESTER — The Riverhawks made it easy on themselves with a superb opening 20 minutes of basketball.
No. 3 Umpqua dominated visiting Lane en route to taking a 23-point lead at halftime and kept its share of first place in the Northwest Athletic Conference South Region race on Wednesday night with a 96-77 victory.
The Riverhawks (21-2, 9-1 South) are tied with No. 4 Clackamas (20-2, 9-1) with six games left in the regular season.
Sophomore point guard Brock Gilbert notched the first triple-double of his UCC career, finishing with 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds. Isaac Lungren also scored 19 points, including four 3-pointers.
Umpqua shot 56.8% from the field, held a 30-10 advantage in points in the paint and outrebounded the Titans 29-14 in the first half. Gilbert, Lungren and Cameron Benzel combined for 33 points.
"We're happy with the result," UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. "We executed really well (in the first half). We were able to get stops we wanted, and got into transition and executed well in half-court. We came out with a lot of energy and kept building off of that, and that set up the win."
Lane (11-10, 2-8) cut the Riverhawks' lead to 64-50 with 11:36 remaining in the contest, but couldn't draw any closer.
"We knew they were a really good team, so we had to bring it," Gilbert said. "Got to bring that energy first and try and get a big lead, and we played well. I felt like our defense was really good in the first half and that's what helped. We're a talented team that likes to get out and run, and our defense helped us score and get a big lead."
"It was awesome. We came out with a lot of energy, for sure," Lungren added. "We knew we were the better team, and came out with a little more confidence than they did. There are still some things we can improve on — we let up in the second half a little bit. But when we hit shots and play as a team, we look pretty good."
Kolten Mortensen (14 points), Benzel (12) and Akoi Yuot (12) also scored in double figures for the 'Hawks. Mortensen pulled down 12 rebounds for a double-double.
"It's a real blessing to play with the shooters we got," Gilbert said. "Our bigs are so talented, whether they're on the block or shooting threes."
Leeworthy wasn't overly surprised Gilbert got a triple-double.
"He's got that uncanny ability at such a small size to go and rebound the ball," the coach said. "He's done that since his high school days. He just goes after the ball, sticks his nose in and doesn't mind a little bit of contact. He did a fantastic job with assists and scoring."
"I've never had one here before," said Gilbert, who's expected to break the UCC single-season assists record. "It's really good, I'm proud of it. A lot of credit to my team. The assists come from them rebounding. With the rebounds, everybody blocking out their guys and they just fell into my hands."
The Titans got a game-high 26 points from Isaac Lange. Ty Horner had 13 points and seven rebounds.
Umpqua will be on the road Saturday, visiting fourth-place Portland (10-9, 6-4). Game time is 4 p.m.
"I'd say we're playing pretty good," Lungren said. "On a scale of 10, we're an 8 1/2 or 9. But there's still another notch we can go."
"Don't drink the Kool-Aid, like one of my high school coaches used to say," Gilbert warned. "Stay focused, don't get too ahead of yourself. One game at a time."
LANE (77) — Isaac Lange 10-19 2-2 26, Hounshell 3-13 0-0 8, Horner 5-15 3-4 13, Willemsen 2-7 0-0 6, Reichenberger 0-6 2-2 2, Brown 2-12 1-1 5, McGarvey 5-5 1-2 11, Hubbe 3-5 0-0 6, Case 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 30-84 9-11 77.
UMPQUA (96) — Brock Gilbert 8-10 3-7 19, Isaac Lungren 7-10 1-1 19, Fredrickson 3-8 0-0 6, Benzel 3-6 6-6 12, Mortensen 7-11 0-0 14, Perry 1-3 0-0 3, Quinton 2-5 0-0 5, Campbell 0-2 0-0 0, Love 0-2 2-2 2, Wood 0-2 1-3 1, Yuot 4-8 4-4 12, Hubbard 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 36-69 17-23 96.
Halftime — UCC 50-27. 3-Point Goals — LCC 8-33 (Lange 4-6, Hounshell 2-7, Horner 0-2, Willemsen 2-6, Reichenberger 0-2, Brown 0-7, Hubbe 0-2, Case 0-1), UCC 7 21 (Lungren 4-6, Gilbert 0-1, Fredrickson 0-1, Mortensen 0-4, Perry 1-3, Quinton 1-2, Yuot 0-2, Hubbard 1-2). Total Fouls — LCC 18, UCC 14. Fouled Out — Love. Rebounds — LCC 35 (Horner 7), UCC 49 (Mortensen 12). Assists — LCC 10 (Brown 5), UCC 18 (Gilbert 11). Turnovers — LCC 10, UCC 13.
