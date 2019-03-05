With the league title on the line, the Lane Titans were a little better than the Umpqua Riverhawks on Monday night.
Cody Mathis led four players in double figures with 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the No. 3-ranked Titans defeated No. 4 Umpqua, 87-81, in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region men’s basketball game at the LCC gym in Eugene.
Lane (25-3, 14-2) will play Wenatchee Valley (16-11) at 2 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the NWAC Championships in Everett, Washington. Umpqua (20-9, 13-3) meets Spokane (20-9), the East Region’s No. 3 seed, at 4 p.m.
“It was a good game,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “It was back and forth, we battled through adversity and crawled back into the game. It was a matter of one or two possessions at the end that cost us.”
Tarik Cool scored a layup for the Titans to make it a two-possession game at 83-79 with 18 seconds left in the contest. Umpqua’s John Morrill-Keeler missed a 3-pointer with nine seconds left.
Lucas Wilson had 19 points and 11 rebounds for Lane, which shot 85 percent (22 of 26) from the free-throw line. Wilson hit 10 of 11 foul shots. Cool finished with 15 points and Tashon Brown scored 13.
Morrill-Keeler, a freshman post out of Pacific High in Port Orford, scored a career-high 32 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Eric Klekas had 12 points and three steals.
Former Oakland High standout Cameron Benzel contributed 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Riverhawks. Kolten Mortensen chipped in nine points and seven rebounds, while Connor Shaw had eight points and seven assists.
UCC shot 45 percent from the field but was outrebounded 37-32.
“We had a lot of positives,” Leeworthy said. “It was a very successful (regular season). I think we’ll be focused for the NWACs.”
UMPQUA (79) — John Morrill-Keeler 12-19 5-6 30, Shaw 3-7 1-5 8, Martin 0-2 1-2 1, Mortensen 4-6 0-0 9, Klekas 5-13 1-1 12, Gilbert 1-4 0-0 3, Sutton 1-3 1-2 3, Benzel 5-9 2-2 13, Peterson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 31-65 11-18 79.
LANE (87) — Cody Mathis 7-11 7-8 21, Erickson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 4-13 10-11 19, Hounshell 1-6 0-0 2, Cook 6-12 2-3 15, Sorber 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 6-11 0-0 13, Bonds 3-6 1-2 9, Graves 2-5 2-2 8. Totals 29-64 22-26 87.
Halftime — LCC 41-36. 3-Point Goals — UCC 6-19 (Shaw 1-3, Martin 0-2, Mortensen 1-1, Klekas 1-5, Morrill-Keeler 1-2, Gilbert 1-3, Benzel 1-3), LCC 7-24 (Wilson 1-5, Hounshell 0-3, Cool 1-3, Brown 1-4, Bonds 2-4, Graves 2-4, Mathis 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 19, LCC 19. Fouled Out — Peterson. Rebounds — UCC 32 (Morrill-Keeler 8), LCC 37 (Mathis 13). Assists — UCC 20 (Shaw 7), LCC 14 (Cool 3, Bonds 3). Turnovers — UCC 12, LCC 11.
