The Umpqua Community College men’s basketball team earned its biggest victory of the season to date on Saturday.
Isaac Lungren scored a career-high 28 points, including eight 3-pointers, and the No. 4-ranked Riverhawks defeated No. 2 Clackamas 102-96 in a Northwest Athletic Conference South Region game at Randall Hall in Oregon City.
Umpqua (18-2, 6-1 South) moved into a tie with the Cougars (17-2, 6-1) for first place in the league standings. The Riverhawks are off to the best start record-wise in the history of their program.
Cody Fredrickson added a career-high 23 points for UCC, which finished with 15 3-pointers in the contest and outrebounded Clackamas 48-34. Brock Gilbert had a double-double with 17 points, 12 assists, six rebounds and three steals, and Kolten Mortensen chipped in a double-double with 16 points, 15 boards and three steals.
Former Oakland High School standout Cameron Benzel contributed 15 points and eight rebounds in the win. UCC overcame 21 turnovers.
“Clackamas is a tough place to play, but we really held strong. We played tough the whole game,” UCC coach Daniel Leeworthy said. “We got into a rhythm early and hit big shots all day. Even though they scored 96 points, I thought we played good team defense.”
The Cougars shot 44.2% from the field. Robert Ford led Clackamas with 26 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and eight steals. K’wan Carter had 21 points.
“Isaac (Lungren) was terrific offensively and played good defense as well,” Leeworthy said. “Cody (Fredrickson) stayed aggressive. He attacked and got to the rim and made some big free throws.”
UCC will host Southwestern Oregon at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
UMPQUA (102) — Isaac Lungren 9-18 2-2 28, Gilbert 5-10 5-7 17, Fredrickson 7-10 7-10 23, Benzel 6-8 2-2 15, Mortensen 6-15, 2-2 16, Quinton 0-1 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Love 0-3 3-4 3, Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Yuot 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-67 21-27 102.
CLACKAMAS (96) — Robert Ford 8-23 6-7 26, Bashaw 4-9 2-2 12, O’Brien 5-8 2-2 13, Sullivan 5-13 0-0 12, Carter 7-11 7-11 21, Warren 0-1 0-0 0, Stull 0-1 0-0 0, Tafua 3-5 0-0 7, Onishchenko 1-5 1-1 3, Byers 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 34-77 18-23 96.
Halftime — UCC 52-45. 3-Point Goals — UCC 15-31 (Lungren 8-13, Gilbert 2-5, Fredrickson 2-4, Benzel 1-2, Mortensen 2-6, Yuot 0-1), CCC 10-31 (Ford 4-9, Bashaw 2-6, O’Brien 1-3, Sullivan 2-7, Warren 0-1, Stull 0-1, Tafua 1-3, Onishchenko 0-1). Total Fouls — UCC 21, CCC 22. Fouled Out — Bashaw. Rebounds — UCC 48 (Mortensen 15), CCC 34 (Ford 10). Assists — UCC 23 (Gilbert 12), CCC 19 (Ford 7). Turnovers — UCC 21, CCC 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.